Astros' Josh Reddick: Situated on bench for Game 5

Reddick is not in the lineup for Game 5 of the ALCS against the Red Sox on Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick is just 3-for-15 (.200) with a homer and two RBI through the first four games of the series, so he'll take a seat for Thursday's potentially decisive game with a lefty in David Price toeing the rubber for the Red Sox. In his absence, the Astros will deploy Tony Kemp, Jake Marisnick and George Springer from left to right in their outfield.