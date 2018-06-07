Astros' Josh Reddick: Situated on bench Thursday
Reddick is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Reddick went 1-for-4 in his return from the disabled list Wednesday, but he'll take a seat for Thursday's series opener as the Astros look to ease him back into action. With Reddick on the bench, the Astros will deploy an outfield consisting of George Springer, Jake Marisnick and Tony Kemp (from right to left) in this one.
