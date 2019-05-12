Astros' Josh Reddick: Slides into Altuve's spot
Reddick batted second in the order and went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.
Reddick was moved up in the batting order to the second spot, replacing Jose Altuve who was placed on the injured list Saturday. It's not clear if Reddick will be the full-time No. 2 hitter while Altuve is on the IL, but if so, it represents an excellent opportunity hitting between George Springer and Alex Bregman. Reddick has hit regularly this season -- his 40 hits rank third on the roster -- but has just 10 RBI while batting primarily in the bottom half of the order.
