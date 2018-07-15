Astros' Josh Reddick: Slugs ninth homer

Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Tigers.

The homer was his ninth of the year and third in July, boosting Reddick's slash line on the season to .261/.335/.412. Given the Astros' outfield depth and the possibility of reinforcements arriving at the trade deadline, the veteran may need to pick up the pace in the weeks following the All-Star break if he's going to keep a regular spot in the starting lineup.