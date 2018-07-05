Astros' Josh Reddick: Smacks eighth homer
Reddick went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Rangers.
Reddick's eighth blast of the season got Houston on the board in the fourth inning, as it helped erase an early 4-0 deficit in the eventual 5-4 win. The 31-year-old has turned it on of late, hitting homers in consecutive contests and batting .400 (16-for-40) with five extra-base hits over the last 11 games.
