Astros' Josh Reddick: Starting in left field Tuesday
Reddick is starting in left field and batting fifth Monday against the Diamondbacks, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
While Reddick normally doesn't see many starts against left-handed pitchers, his .309 average against southpaws in 68 at-bats this season has given manager A.J. Hinch the confidence to deploy him against same-handed pitching. The veteran outfielder has put together a nice campaign this season, slashing .295/.342/.471 with 11 homers and seven stolen bases through 102 games this season, and would likely benefit from an increase in counting stats if he sees more starts against lefties moving forward.
