Astros' Josh Reddick: Starts home opener
Reddick went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Orioles.
Reddick, who had been out of the lineup the previous two games, snapped an eight at-bat hitless streak when he singled in the seventh inning. Manager A.J. Hinch appears to have one established, everyday outfielder -- George Springer. Other than Springer, we expect to see a rotation of Reddick, Derek Fisher and Jake Marisnick at the corners. Eventually, when first baseman Yulieski Gurriel (hand) is activated off the disabled list, Marwin Gonzalez will join the regular outfield mix.
