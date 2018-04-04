Astros' Josh Reddick: Stays hot in Wednesday's win

Reddick went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.

Reddick, fresh off a two-home run game Tuesday, hit cleanup with Carlos Correa getting a day off. The outfielder, who went to Twitter to to beg for a hit after going hitless over his first eight at-bats, has a three-game hitting streak, which included hits in five consecutive plate appearances. Thus fare, he's started five of seven games, which puts him on a 115-game trajectory.