Astros' Josh Reddick: Stays hot in Wednesday's win
Reddick went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Baltimore.
Reddick, fresh off a two-home run game Tuesday, hit cleanup with Carlos Correa getting a day off. The outfielder, who went to Twitter to to beg for a hit after going hitless over his first eight at-bats, has a three-game hitting streak, which included hits in five consecutive plate appearances. Thus fare, he's started five of seven games, which puts him on a 115-game trajectory.
