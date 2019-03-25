Astros' Josh Reddick: Still sidelined

Reddick (back) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Pirates, Richard Justice of MLB.com reports.

While he is not in the lineup, he is listed on the lineup card after being a late scratch Sunday with back stiffness. It seems like he is day-to-day. Houston has a final exhibition game Tuesday before a day off in advance of Opening Day.

