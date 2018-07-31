Astros' Josh Reddick: Takes seat against left-hander

Reddick is out of Monday's starting lineup against Seattle, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

With left-hander James Paxton set to toe the rubber for the opposition, Reddick will get the night off, despite a solid .284 average with four homers and 13 RBI against lefties through 81 at-bats in 2018. George Springer is set to take over in right field, with Tony Kemp drawing the start in center.

