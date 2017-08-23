Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Three hits in Tuesday's loss

Reddick went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

After a rough start to August, Reddick has begun heating up again at the plate, slashing .346/.414/.461 with a homer and six RBI in his last seven games. The 30-year-old's .298 batting average and .817 OPS on the year remain career highs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast