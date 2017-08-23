Astros' Josh Reddick: Three hits in Tuesday's loss

Reddick went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals.

After a rough start to August, Reddick has begun heating up again at the plate, slashing .346/.414/.461 with a homer and six RBI in his last seven games. The 30-year-old's .298 batting average and .817 OPS on the year remain career highs.