Astros' Josh Reddick: To man right field in Game 3

Reddick will get the start in right field for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Tuesday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 32-year-old took a seat in Game 2 with a lefty toeing the rubber for New York, but as expected, he'll be back in the starting nine against Luis Severino. Reddick struggled at the dish during the ALDS, turning in a 1-for-10 performance over four matchups.