Astros' Josh Reddick: Tops among Astros' hitters

Reddick went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Reddick was mired in a 2-for-16 skid before his three-single night Tuesday. Despite the recent downturn, he remains atop the Astros with a .352 batting average and second with 32 hits. If only those hits translated into run production; Reddick has just seven RBI over 25 games.