Play

Astros' Josh Reddick: Undergoes arthroscopic procedure

Reddick underwent an arthroscopic procedure on the AC joint in his left shoulder Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reddick didn't spend any time on the injured list in 2019, so it's not clear if the issue bugged him during the season. He's expected to be ready to go for the start of spring training, though his status will be worth checking on as that time approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories