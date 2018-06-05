Astros' Josh Reddick: Will be reevaluated Wednesday

Reddick (lower leg) will be reevaluated after playing one more game for Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick, who went 1-for-4 in his first rehab game, is expected to serve as the designated hitter and get as many at-bats as he can during Tuesday's game with the Hooks. After that, the Astros will determine whether Reddick is ready to rejoin the big club or if he needs to play a few more games with Corpus Christi.