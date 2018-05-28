Astros' Josh Reddick: Will need more than minimum

Manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that Reddick (lower leg) will need more than the minimum 10-day stay on the disabled list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Reddick has been on the shelf since May 23 with an infection above his left knee. While he was originally hoping to return after a minimum stay on the disabled list, that no longer appears to be in play as the veteran outfielder still hasn't resumed baseball activities. A possible return date for Reddick will hopefully come into focus once he's able to resume baseball activities, but for now, Tony Kemp and Jake Marisnick figure to benefit from his continued absence.