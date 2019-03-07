Astros' Josh Reddick: Working at first base
Reddick took groundballs at first base Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With a fairly crowded big-league outfield and a top prospect (Kyle Tucker) who is big-league ready and an outfielder by trade, Reddick could earn more playing time this season if he can be deployed at first base on occasion. Reddick claims he has "opened some eyes" with his infield defense thus far in camp.
More News
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: In Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: X-rays negative on hand•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Exits after being hit by pitch•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Working on covering whole plate•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Situated on bench for Game 5•
-
Astros' Josh Reddick: Not in Game 2 lineup vs. Orioles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Are SP worth the price?
Targeting an ace early in your draft has clear benefits, but when to fill out the rest of your...
-
Pitcher regression candidates
Expecting these six pitchers to post results like 2018 would be a mistake.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball keeper rankings
SportsLine's model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...