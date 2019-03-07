Astros' Josh Reddick: Working at first base

Reddick took groundballs at first base Thursday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With a fairly crowded big-league outfield and a top prospect (Kyle Tucker) who is big-league ready and an outfielder by trade, Reddick could earn more playing time this season if he can be deployed at first base on occasion. Reddick claims he has "opened some eyes" with his infield defense thus far in camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories