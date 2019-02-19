Astros' Josh Reddick: Working on covering whole plate
Reddick worked off a batting tee placed on the outer third of plate Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick endured his worst season in 2018 -- his .718 OPS represented a drop of 129 points from the previous season. The problem, according to Reddick, was a focus on the inner third of the plate. That led to more extreme shifts because he wasn't a threat to hit the other way. The 31-year-old outfielder pulled 36 percent of his batted balls in 2017, when he had a career-high .847 OPS, but his pull rate increased to 45 percent in 2018. The left-handed-hitting Reddick is expected to open the season as the starting right fielder, but with top position prospect Kyle Tucker on the precipice of the majors, Reddick could quickly lose plate appearances if he shows no improvement in terms of plate coverage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Machado imperfect Fantasy fit as Padre
Manny Machado finally gets his huge contract, and it might prove to be a big win for the Padres...
-
Roto: Finding runs
Like RBi, runs are opportunity based. But there are a couple of skills that will go a long...
-
Roto: Attacking steals
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Roto: Finding Wins
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Roto: Finding RBI bargains
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
Roto: Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....