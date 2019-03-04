Astros' Josh Reddick: X-rays negative on hand
Reddick has a contusion but no fracture according to X-rays taken on his hand Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reddick left Monday's game against the Mets after being hit in the hand by a pitch, but he appears to have avoided serious injury. He's considered day-to-day.
