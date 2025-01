The Astros acquired Bello from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for Ryan Pressly and cash considerations, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bello, 20, had a successful first stint in full-season ball in 2024, collecting a 3.21 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 91:28 K/BB across 89. innings with Single-A Myrtle Beach. He'll likely begin the 2025 campaign at High-A Asheville.