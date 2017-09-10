Astros' Juan Centeno: Diagnosed with concussion
Manager A.J. Hinch reported Sunday that Centeno is dealing with a mild concussion, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Centeno suffered the concussion when he was hit in the mask by a backswing during Saturday's game against the Athletics. His timeline for return has not been announced, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him held out of action for the next week or two, as the Astros have plenty of catching options available.
