Centeno went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Centeno, who capped off a four-run ninth inning with a walk-off single, was called up over the weekend when the Astros placed Evan Gattis on the disabled list with a concussion. Centeno will be around for as long as Gattis is out, and at this point there's no definitive date for his return. Centeno will get a couple starts per week as the Astros have been good about resting starter Brian McCann, who has not played in 15 of the last 40 games.