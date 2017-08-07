Centeno went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Centeno, who capped off a four-run ninth inning with a walk-off single, was called up over the weekend when the Astros placed Evan Gattis on the disabled list with a concussion. Centeno will be around for as long as Gattis is out, and at this point there's no definitive date for his return. Centeno will get a couple starts per week as the Astros have been good about resting starter Brian McCann, who has not played in 15 of the last 40 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast