Astros' Juan Centeno: Hits walk-off single
Centeno went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.
Centeno, who capped off a four-run ninth inning with a walk-off single, was called up over the weekend when the Astros placed Evan Gattis on the disabled list with a concussion. Centeno will be around for as long as Gattis is out, and at this point there's no definitive date for his return. Centeno will get a couple starts per week as the Astros have been good about resting starter Brian McCann, who has not played in 15 of the last 40 games.
More News
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Returns to majors•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: To be optioned in favor of Brian McCann•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Homers in first game as Astro•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Receives contract selection Sunday•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Slated for Triple-A•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Inks minor league deal with Astros•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...