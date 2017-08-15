Centeno went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in Monday's 2-0 loss to Arizona.

Centeno emerges as the Astros' leading catcher following the team's decision to place Brian McCann (knee) on the 10-day disabled list. McCann joins Evan Gattis (concussion) on the sidelines, leaving the first-place Astros in the hands of Centeno and Max Stassi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Fresno on Monday. Centeno will be the left-handed hitting complement in what is expected to be a platoon with the right-handed hitting Stassi.