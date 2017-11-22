Centeno was outrighted from the Astros' 40-man roster Wednesday, John Boyd of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Centeno will head to waivers following a 2017 season which saw the catcher play in 22 games with the World Series-champion Astros. During those contests, he slashed .231/.286/.346 with two home runs and four RBI.

