Astros' Juan Centeno: Outrighted from 40-man roster
Centeno was outrighted from the Astros' 40-man roster Wednesday, John Boyd of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Centeno will head to waivers following a 2017 season which saw the catcher play in 22 games with the World Series-champion Astros. During those contests, he slashed .231/.286/.346 with two home runs and four RBI.
