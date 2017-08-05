Astros' Juan Centeno: Returns to majors
Centeno was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.
With Evan Gattis landing on the 7-day concussion DL, Centeno will join the big club for the second time this season. Centeno hit two homers in as many games during his prior stint, but he had three home runs in total with Minnesota all of last year (192 plate appearances), and his playing time will likely be limited behind Brian McCann.
More News
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: To be optioned in favor of Brian McCann•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Homers in first game as Astro•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Receives contract selection Sunday•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Slated for Triple-A•
-
Astros' Juan Centeno: Inks minor league deal with Astros•
-
Twins' Juan Centeno: Sent outright to Triple-A on Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...