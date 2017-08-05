Centeno was recalled from Triple-A Fresno on Saturday.

With Evan Gattis landing on the 7-day concussion DL, Centeno will join the big club for the second time this season. Centeno hit two homers in as many games during his prior stint, but he had three home runs in total with Minnesota all of last year (192 plate appearances), and his playing time will likely be limited behind Brian McCann.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast