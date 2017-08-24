Centeno was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brian McCann (knee) is expected to come of the disabled list Thursday, so Centeno will head back to Fresno to clear room. The 27-year-old went 6-for-27 (.222) in eight games during his most recent stint with the Astros. He'll continue to serve as organizational catching depth.