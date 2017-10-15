Astros' Juan Ramirez: Traded to Astros

Ramirez was acquired by the Astros from the Tigers on Sunday.

The trade that sent Justin Verlander to Houston at the end of August also included a player to be named later that would be dealt to the Astros. As a result, Ramirez, an 18-year-old outfielder, will now join the Astros' organization. Ramirez spent 2017 with one of Detroit's rookie clubs in the Gulf Coast League. Over 46 games, he hit .301/.385/.362 and stole 11 bases.