Diaz signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Monday, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz became a free agent July 21 after being designated for assignment by the Rays, but his serviceable MLB experience created some intrigue with the Houston front office. He'll report to Triple-A Fresno at first, although he could find his way to the majors to provide more bullpen depth if his performance with the Grizzlies warrants it.

