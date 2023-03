Dirden was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Astros on Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

McTaggart notes that Dirden will begin the season with Triple-A Sugar Land. The outfielder impressed with his defense and bat -- the latter leading to a 1.043 OPS in 40 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League -- but he'll head to the minors to get regular playing time. There's a very good chance Dirden will see at-bats with the Astros in 2023 over the summer, if not sooner.