Verlander pitched five innings and did not factor into Game 1's decision Friday night, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five in the 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

Verlander was given a five-run advantage by the Houston offense, but he surrendered six hits and five runs in his last two innings and was unable to keep the lead. After three perfect innings to begin the game, the 39-year-old seemed to be throwing another vintage gem in Game 1, but the Phillies broke through and made consistent hard contact. Coming into the game with a 10-1 record and 1.64 ERA at home for the 2022 season, Verlander was expected to give the Astros a great chance at a 1-0 series lead, but he struggled against the scrappy Phillies lineup. He has now given up five runs or more in two of his three playoff starts, a slightly alarming trend for the future Hall of Famer.