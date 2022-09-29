Verlander did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk over seven innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out eight.

It was a bit of a Rocky start for Verlander, who gave up three hits in a row to begin the first inning, including a leadoff double to Daulton Varsho. The latter would come around to score on a passed ball, though Verlander would only end up being charged with one of the two runs that came across in the inning. The right-hander then retired 18 of the next 23 batters he faced, though he did hit a batter to lead off the seventh. Verlander has not allowed a home run since July 23 and holds a 1.68 ERA in nine starts over that span, with 58 strikeouts to only seven walks.