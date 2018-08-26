Astros' Justin Verlander: Baseline quality start
Verlander (13-8) allowed three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six across six innings to earn the win Saturday against the Angels.
Verlander had little trouble working through the Angels lineup until Shohei Ohtani took him deep in the fourth inning for a two-run home run. He still managed to his 13th win of the season and record his third quality start in his last six outings. While his 2.72 ERA and 0.94 WHIP across 175.2 innings reveal little cause for concern, Verlander has a 4.26 ERA across seven post All-Star break starts. Those relative struggles have been caused by the longball, as he has now surrendered at least one home run in six consecutive efforts, including three in which he has allowed multiple home runs.
