Verlander pitched five innings and earned the win during Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Phillies in Game 5 of the World Series, allowing one run on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

Verlander surrendered a leadoff homer to Kyle Schwarber in the first inning, and seven more Phillies reached base in the first three innings, but he was able to work out of multiple jams without allowing another run. Pitching in his 17th season, Verlander recorded his first World Series win on the mound Thursday night. The righty has struggled to a 5.85 ERA over 20 innings in the postseason, but one more Houston victory would give him his second World Series ring.