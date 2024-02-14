Verlander said Wednesday that he's "a couple weeks behind" schedule after his right shoulder didn't bounce back as hoped during his offseason throwing program, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander referred to it as a "hiccup" and added that he's thrown three bullpen sessions as he ramps things back up. Worth noting is that the veteran right-hander missed the first five weeks of last season with a shoulder problem that developed during spring training. At this point, this issue doesn't seem as worrisome as the previous one, but there's no timetable for when Verlander might be ready to pitch in a game.