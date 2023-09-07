Verlander (11-7) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Rangers.

Verlander and former Mets teammate Max Scherzer got the starts Wednesday, but only Verlander lived up to the billing with a sharp start. The 40-year-old right-hander had some trouble with Marcus Semien, but the rest of the Rangers' lineup didn't challenge him. Verlander has allowed one earned run or fewer in three of his last four starts. He's at a 3.23 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 119:40 K:BB through 136.1 innings over 23 starts this season. Verlander is projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.