Astros' Justin Verlander: Breezes through three innings

Verander allowed one run on two hits while striking out four over three innings in Saturday's game against the Mets.

Verlander breezed through three innings, throwing 31 strikes among his 38 pitches. The one nick was a Michael Conforto home run. The right-hander has been working on refining his changeup, which he hopes becomes a fourth pitch behind his fastball, slider and curve.

More News
Our Latest Stories