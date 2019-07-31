Astros' Justin Verlander: Brilliant in Cleveland
Verlander (14-4) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up two hits over seven scoreless innings while striking out 13 in a 2-0 victory over Cleveland.
The right-hander now leads the AL in wins, tying Stephen Strasburg for the major-league lead, and Verlander has also recorded double-digit strikeouts in three straight starts. He'll carry a 2.73 ERA and 196:31 K:BB through 151.2 innings into his next outing Sunday, at home against the Mariners.
