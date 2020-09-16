Verlander (forearm) threw 75 pitches in his workout Wednesday at Minute Maid Field, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander didn't toss a full simulated game, as McTaggart notes that only 24 of his pitches came against hitters. That said, it marks another step forward in the recovery process for Verlander, who previously built up to 55-to-60 pitches in a bullpen session. The Astros will presumably reassess Verlander in the next day or two before deciding if he's ready to return from the 10-day injured list, or if he'll need one more simulated outing before being activated. If Verlander is cleared to make his 2020 debut during the final week of the regular season, he likely wouldn't be asked to handle a normal starter's workload in the outing.
