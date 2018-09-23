Astros' Justin Verlander: Bullpen spoils gem
Verlander allowed one hit and struck out 11 over six innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Angels.
Verlander was victimized by the bullpen, which turned a 1-0 eighth-inning lead into a 5-1 deficit, before Houston's bats stormed back to score nine runs in the bottom of the inning. Verlander lowered his ERA to a sparkling 2.60 and posted double-digit strikeouts for a third straight start. He'll get one more start before the end of the regular season Thursday on the road in Baltimore.
