Astros' Justin Verlander: Bullpen spoils gem

Verlander allowed one hit and struck out 11 over six innings in a no-decision Saturday against the Angels.

Verlander was victimized by the bullpen, which turned a 1-0 eighth-inning lead into a 5-1 deficit, before Houston's bats stormed back to score nine runs in the bottom of the inning. Verlander lowered his ERA to a sparkling 2.60 and posted double-digit strikeouts for a third straight start. He'll get one more start before the end of the regular season Thursday on the road in Baltimore.