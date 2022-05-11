Verlander (4-1) earned the win Tuesday after pitching eight scoreless innings, surrendering one hit and two walks while striking out five versus the Twins.

Verlander held the Twins hitless for the first 7.1 innings Tuesday, giving up a one-out single to Gio Urshela in the eighth inning, ending the no-hit bid with five outs to go. The 39-year-old was able to finish the inning, inducing an inning-ending double play by Royce Lewis in the following at-bat. Verlander has now produced five consecutive quality starts, winning three straight outings and posting a 1.51 ERA and 0.56 WHIP with 29 punchouts in 35.2 innings during that stretch. His season numbers now sit at a 1.55 ERA and 0.64 WHIP in six starts. After missing almost two full seasons, the right-hander looks to have picked up where he left off in his 2019 Cy Young campaign.