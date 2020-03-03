Astros' Justin Verlander: Cleared for spring debut

Verlander (groin) has been confirmed as the Astros' starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker suggested a few days earlier that Verlander was on track to make his spring debut Tuesday, and the veteran right-hander's inclusion on the Astros' lineup card now makes it official. While contending with the minor groin concern, Verlander was still able to throw approximately 30 pitches in a live batting practice session last week, so he's right where he needs to be at this stage of the spring as he prepares for a likely Opening Day starting assignment.