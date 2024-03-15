Verlander (shoulder) bounced back well from a bullpen session Thursday and said Friday that he's "definitely getting close to facing hitters," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander didn't rule out facing hitters the next time he throws but said that will be decided by the team. A stint on the injured list to begin the season awaits the veteran right-hander, and given that he has not yet faced hitters, the IL stint could be longer than a minimum one. That said, Verlander continues to trend in a positive direction, slowly but surely.