Astros' Justin Verlander: Comes up short in Game 6 start

Verlander (0-2) went five innings and gave up three runs on five hits and three walks in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Washington in Game 6 of the World Series. He struck out three.

For the second time in the World Series, Verlander came out on the losing end of a battle with Washington's Stephen Strasburg. The pivotal inning for Verlander on Tuesday came in the fifth when he gave up solo blasts to Adam Eaton and Juan Soto that turned a 2-1 lead into a 3-2 deficit. After another brilliant regular season, Verlander did not display the same dominance in the postseason, going 1-4 in six starts with a 4.33 ERA. He gave up eight home runs in 35.1 innings.