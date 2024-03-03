Verlander (shoulder) threw a 60-pitch bullpen session Sunday that appeared to include some breaking balls, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 41-year-old continues to ramp up his throwing program, with the next step potentially being to face live hitters. Manager Joe Espada indicated Verlander could still be ready by Opening Day but also said "we're running out of days [in spring training]," per Kawahara.
