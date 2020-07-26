Verlander (forearm) said on his personal Twitter page Sunday that he hopes to return in 2020.

Verlander disputed a report that said that he would miss the 2020 season and said that he'll rest in hopes of returning this season. "I'm hopeful that with some rest it will heal and I'll be able to return soon," Verlander said. While the 37-year-old faces a tight deadline for a potential return due to the shortened season, his update indicates that he could return at some point.