Verlander (6-1) earned the win during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Texas, allowing six hits with eight strikeouts in six scoreless innings.

After escaping a first-inning jam with the help of an out at the plate, Verlander cruised through five easy frames en route to his fifth straight win. The 39-year-old has lowered his ERA from 1.93 to a league-leading 1.22 with 19 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three starts and is pitching as efficiently as ever with his 14.2 pitches per inning ranking fifth in MLB. He'll look to keep the streak going with a start on tap for next weekend against Seattle.