Astros' Justin Verlander: Coughs up four homers in loss

Verlander (9-5) threw six innings Sunday, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits while striking out 12 and taking the loss against the Tigers. He struck out 12 and allowed four home runs.

John Hicks got things started with a two-run shot off Verlander in the second inning. Verlander would allow three solo homers as the game progressed. On the bright side, the 35-year-old's 12 strikeouts are the second highest he's produced this season and he's fanned 28 batters in just three July starts. He'll carry his 2.29 ERA to Coors Field against the Rockies next Wednesday.