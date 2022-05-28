Verlander (6-2) allowed six runs on 10 hits and a walk over six innings Friday, striking out six and taking a loss against Seattle.

Verlander was cursed by the long ball Friday, yielding six runs on four homers. He gave up a pair of two-run shots to Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Lewis in the first innings. The 39-year-old had been tagged with just four home runs through 51.2 frames entering Friday's ugly outing. Still, he's sporting a 2.03 ERA with a 55:10 K:BB through nine starts. Verlander is projected to take the mound in Oakland next week.