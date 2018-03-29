Verlander (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn the win over the Rangers on Thursday. He allowed just four hits and two walks.

It took the veteran 90 pitches to breeze through six frames against an admirable Texas lineup, and including the postseason, he's now 10-1 in a Houston uniform. Verlander is positioned to rack up a huge win total with an excellent offense supplying run support, a solid defense behind him and a pitcher-friendly home park. Additionally, after posting a 1.95 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 in the second half last season, there's a lot to like about Verlander's fantasy upside moving forward.