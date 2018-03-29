Astros' Justin Verlander: Cruises through six in win over Texas
Verlander (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings with five strikeouts to earn the win over the Rangers on Thursday. He allowed just four hits and two walks.
It took the veteran 90 pitches to breeze through six frames against an admirable Texas lineup, and including the postseason, he's now 10-1 in a Houston uniform. Verlander is positioned to rack up a huge win total with an excellent offense supplying run support, a solid defense behind him and a pitcher-friendly home park. Additionally, after posting a 1.95 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 in the second half last season, there's a lot to like about Verlander's fantasy upside moving forward.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Ready for Opening Day•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tagged for two homers•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: On pace for Opening Day•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tabbed for Opening Day start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Sharp in second start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Makes spring debut•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...