Verlander (7-6) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and zero walks over six innings in a 11-3 win over the Angels. He struck out seven.

Verlander tossed a quality start and received plenty of run support from the Astros offense to earn his first win since his return to the team at the trade deadline. Since the start of June, Verlander has regained his ace form with a 2.56 ERA and 70 strikeouts over 77.1 innings. He'll look to continue this string of quality performances in his next scheduled start, likely to take place next week in Miami.